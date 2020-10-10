1/
Jacob D. (Jake) Dertien
DERTIEN, Jacob (Jake) D. August 28, 1941 - September 29, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Jacob (Jake) who passed away peacefully at the Ayre Manor. Predeceased by former wife Betty, father Derk Dertien, and mother Antje Dertien (Thyjs). Survived by daughter Rosanne, son Jake Jr., brother Art (Carly); grandchildren Donna, Linda, Star, Cougar; great-grandchildren Shanna, Shawn, James Jr., Jayla; niece Kim (Christopher), and nephew Danny (Laura). He will be missed. May he rest in Peace. Private Service will be held at a later date.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
