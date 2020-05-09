KREISER - Jacob Kreiser was born on 18 June 1929, 5th of 11 children son of Lorenz F. and Theresia (Hoffman) Kreiser on the family homestead, southwest of Grayson, Saskatchewan in the log house Jacob's Grandfather Lorenz Sr. built in 1904. He attended Flegel School located down the dusty country road from the homestead, completing grade 8 on 30 June 1943. From 1943 to 1948, Jacob remained on the family farm. In October 1948 Jacob returned to high school at St. Joseph's College in Yorkton and was able to graduate later from grade 12 on 30 June 1951 at St. Thomas in North Battleford. Jacob continued to pursue his educational goals, and graduated from Teacher's College on 18 June 1952 in Moose Jaw. Following graduation, He began his teaching career at the very same Flegel School that he had attended earlier.



On 8 July 1953 Jacob married Dorothy Irwin of Moose Jaw at St. Joseph's Church. Between the years of 1954 and 1963 six children were born. Marie and Vincent Paul were born in Ottawa, Jerome in Moose Jaw, Francis and Monica in Uranium City, and Sheila was born in Melville.



Jacob graduated from the University of Ottawa with a Bachelor of Arts, and was awarded a silver medal in Apologetics in 1956, and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Education with Distinction in 1968 from the University of Saskatchewan, followed by a Master's Degree in Education in 1974 from the University of Victoria.



In addition to his various teaching and administrative positions, Jacob found time to engage in Federal politics and seek election on 18 June 1962 as Federal Liberal Candidate in the Meadow Lake Constituency; 8 April 1963 as Federal Liberal Candidate in the Melville Constituency; and 8 November 1965 as Federal Liberal Candidate again in the Melville Constituency.



Jacob had the opportunity to travel around the world, several times to Europe including the Soviet Union in 1973, to Czernowitz, Bukowina from where the Kreiser and Hoffman families emigrated to Canada. He also visited all ten Canadian provinces, and parts of the northern USA.



He retired from the education field on 30 June 1994 (which included time teaching at Vic High and Spectrum), lived in Victoria, and continued to travel frequently, especially visiting with family and friends in the four western provinces.



Jacob passed away on Saturday, 18 April 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria at the age of 90. Jacob was predeceased by his parents Lorenz & Theresa; brothers Adam, John, & William; sisters Mary, Elliss, Elsie, Violet & Elizabeth. He leaves to cherish his memory: six children: Marie (Mark) Griggs of New Westminster, Vince (Kathy) Kreiser of North Saanich, Jerome (Cindy) Kreiser of Esterhazy, Francis (Laura) Kreiser of Lloydminster, Monica (Duane) Bochek of Lloydminster and Sheila (Michel) Sigouin of Regina; brother Lawrence Kreiser of Saskatoon, Sister Teresa Kreiser of Regina; nieces, nephews, god children, grand children, great grand children & friends.



Thank you to all of those who loved and cared for our Dad.



There will be a funeral mass and burial in Saskatchewan in the near future.



