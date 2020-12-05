1/1
Jacobus Martinus Vanderbyl
March 12, 1924 - October 30, 2020
Jacobus Vanderbyl passed away peacefully at Nanaimo General Hospital October 30, 2020. He was born March 12, 1924 in Amstelveen. Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years Hendrika and sons Theo (Siki) Harry and Robert (Linda), grandkids Bobby, Mike and Jimmy, great-grandkids Nevada, Georgia, Kaitlyn and Natashia. Jack and Hendrika were married in Apeldoorn in 1950 and emigrated to Canada shortly there after, moving back to Netherlands in 1959 only to move back to Victoria in 1969 and settling in Victoria and later moving to Nanaimo.

Condolences may be offered at yatesmemorial.ca

Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
