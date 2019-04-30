Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacobus Reinierus (Jos) DE BRUIN. View Sign Obituary

DE BRUIN, Jacobus (Jos) Reinierus April 25, 2019 Jos fought a short painful battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away peacefully with his family at his side on April 25th, 2019. Jos was born on September 9th, 1948 in Amersfoort, Holland, the youngest of 5 children. Jos will be sadly missed by his partner Marcella, children Lisa (Josh) Jamie (Jenny) Ross (Heather) and granddaughter Freja. Jos was a wonderful family man and friend to all. He met his good friend Jack Kuyvenhoven over coffee many years ago and they went on to be lifelong friends. Jos immigrated to Canada in 1966 and began working in the flooring industry. He was a entrepreneur who wasn't afraid to take a chance. Jos and friend Wayne Carson successfully owned and operated Edgar and Miner for many years before selling in 2005. Jos continues to be very well known in the business community to this day. Jos enjoyed an active lifestyle, participating in many marathons and triathlons over the years. He was very passionate about soccer and was very involved in the Oak Bay Soccer Club. He was also an avid golfer and a valued member of the Gorge Vale Golf Club since 1996. Jos loved to travel and he and Marcella enjoyed visiting family and friends all over the world. We will be having a celebration of Life for Jos at the Gorge Vale Golf Club on Sunday May 5th from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jos' honour to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019

