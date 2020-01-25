Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Anne Cornford. View Sign Obituary

CORNFORD, Jacqueline Anne January 16, 1944 - January 14, 2020 Jackie (to her family), daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, part of her clan that is scattered across the world, but most of all an artist, who sadly died this month from pancreatic cancer. Jackie was born and raised in Hastings, Sussex England. She trained in the Fine Arts and specialized in mural decoration and stained glass in London. For one year she worked as a student in the commercial studio of artist Patrick Reyntiens who designed and executed the Baptistry window at Coventry Cathedral and with John Piper, co-designed and executed the glass at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Liverpool. Travelling in Europe, Jackie visited mediaeval cathedrals, museums and studios of traditional and contemporary glass design. In England she taught in private and public schools. Jackie came to Canada in 1973 and taught Art and Special Education. She became interested in Museum Studies and took some training in Conservation and Casting at the Centennial Museum, Vancouver; and the Royal B.C. Museum, Victoria. She also worked at the Heritage Conservation Branch of the Provincial Government. Her work is in private collections in England, Canada and U.S.A. Jackie died here in Victoria, B.C. Canada, at Victoria General Hospital. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and aides who so kindly looked after her during her prolonged stay on the 6th floor in the South Tower. A family reception will be held at a later date. No flowers thank you, but enjoy a walk on Dallas Road or through Beacon Hill Park or a trip to Metchosin - her favourite places.





CORNFORD, Jacqueline Anne January 16, 1944 - January 14, 2020 Jackie (to her family), daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, part of her clan that is scattered across the world, but most of all an artist, who sadly died this month from pancreatic cancer. Jackie was born and raised in Hastings, Sussex England. She trained in the Fine Arts and specialized in mural decoration and stained glass in London. For one year she worked as a student in the commercial studio of artist Patrick Reyntiens who designed and executed the Baptistry window at Coventry Cathedral and with John Piper, co-designed and executed the glass at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Liverpool. Travelling in Europe, Jackie visited mediaeval cathedrals, museums and studios of traditional and contemporary glass design. In England she taught in private and public schools. Jackie came to Canada in 1973 and taught Art and Special Education. She became interested in Museum Studies and took some training in Conservation and Casting at the Centennial Museum, Vancouver; and the Royal B.C. Museum, Victoria. She also worked at the Heritage Conservation Branch of the Provincial Government. Her work is in private collections in England, Canada and U.S.A. Jackie died here in Victoria, B.C. Canada, at Victoria General Hospital. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and aides who so kindly looked after her during her prolonged stay on the 6th floor in the South Tower. A family reception will be held at a later date. No flowers thank you, but enjoy a walk on Dallas Road or through Beacon Hill Park or a trip to Metchosin - her favourite places. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close