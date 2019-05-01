Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Denise Missler. View Sign Obituary

MISSLER, Jacqueline Denise (nee Huot) March 5, 1934 - April 22, 2019 It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Jacqueline Missler announces her passing on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Jackie will be lovingly missed by her husband of 63 years, Art, and her special niece Sheri (Johnny). She is survived by her brother Marcel, sister Pauline (Victor), and sister-in-laws, Margaret and Eleanor. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews on both sides of her family. She is predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Edward, her brother Clem, and sister Ghislaine. Jackie met and fell in love with Art while living in Port Alberni and married a few years later. What Jackie didn't know then was that a big beautiful life lay ahead. They were BLESSED to start what would become the best years of their lives. Work, travel, and adventure! Jackie loved every minute of it. When Art would come home from work and say, "We've been asked to go overseas again," Jackie would smile and say, "Where are we going?" Whether it be Canada from coast to coast, Cairo, Milan, Rome, The Hague, Cologne Germany, Switzerland, Beirut, East Africa, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, or India just to name a few, Jackie was keen. India is where her ultimate encounter occurred. By the grace of God, St. Mother Teresa and Jackie sat beside each other on a flight while traveling in the country. Jackie was humbled and forever moved by the experience. Another proud moment Aunty Jackie enjoyed sharing with us was how fortunate she was to help many orphaned children in South Vietnam. She soothed, cuddled, and calmed those little ones on their flights from Hong Kong with many stops until they landed to what would be their new adopted homes in Canada. Aunty Jackie earned the nickname "Tough Old Bird" because she was strong, capable, and never slowed down or gave up. Long after dementia set in, she continued to make the best out of each day, even when life wasn't easy. "AJ" to many of us still got up, got walking, and never forgot whom she loved and who loved her. Rest well, Little Lady! A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church, 4731 Burke Road, Port Alberni with Father Ayre officiating. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of Fir Park for the wonderful care they took of Aunty Jackie. Stories and condolences may be offered to the family at







