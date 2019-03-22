Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Eckstein. View Sign

ECKSTEIN, Jacqueline Debra June 4, 1955 - March 13, 2019 Jackie was born in "Gods Country" Ontario. She loved Life, Canada, the Queen, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jackie lived life BIG. With her husband of 37 years they travelled Canada and the world visiting over 90 countries and all 7 continents. She was a proud Canadian, wife, mother, friend, activist, Ms., Monarchist, sports fan, fisher and more. Her spirit and laughter filled a room and she made life-long friends around the world. She was mensa smart and had a wit and humour to match. Jackie would often say life is "Just so much fun" and "We are so blessed" but she never feared her death, she just worried she did not have enough time. Cancer took her life but not her spirit. She was still planning job lists, parties and trips right to the end. "Do not go gently into the good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light." Rest in peace Sweetie until we meet again. A celebration of life will be held on June 1st. Tributes and memories can be shared by visiting







ECKSTEIN, Jacqueline Debra June 4, 1955 - March 13, 2019 Jackie was born in "Gods Country" Ontario. She loved Life, Canada, the Queen, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jackie lived life BIG. With her husband of 37 years they travelled Canada and the world visiting over 90 countries and all 7 continents. She was a proud Canadian, wife, mother, friend, activist, Ms., Monarchist, sports fan, fisher and more. Her spirit and laughter filled a room and she made life-long friends around the world. She was mensa smart and had a wit and humour to match. Jackie would often say life is "Just so much fun" and "We are so blessed" but she never feared her death, she just worried she did not have enough time. Cancer took her life but not her spirit. She was still planning job lists, parties and trips right to the end. "Do not go gently into the good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light." Rest in peace Sweetie until we meet again. A celebration of life will be held on June 1st. Tributes and memories can be shared by visiting www.earthsoption.com Funeral Home Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services

5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close