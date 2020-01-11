Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Haigh. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

HAIGH, Jacqueline My dearest Lynne is at peace after a long, courageous fight she knew she would ultimately lose to COPD. While she often said her bravery was just an act, her suffering was real. She was driven by her desire to continue to be part of her family's and friend's lives for as long as she could. As was her wish, Jacqueline passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Jacqueline leaves her husband of nearly 58 years, Malcolm, and their children Stephen (Chrissy), Karen (Randy) and Susanne (Gary) as well as grandchildren Emma, Meghan, Sophie, Gwynne, Rhys and great-grandson Roman. Dear to her as well are her sister, Pamela (123), and her brother, Martin. She was blessed that they came from afar to be with her during the past Christmas season. Born in Stretford, England, Jacqueline met the love of her life, Malcolm, on a beach in Bahrain in 1961 and they married in England in 1962. Their years together were a life well-lived in Bahrain, England, Newfoundland, Quebec, New York, Montreal and ultimately Vancouver Island. A community minded Brentwood Bay resident, Jacquie volunteered her time to those in need and at her local thrift shop. She found deep friendships everywhere she went. She loved painting, gardening, tennis, animals, birds especially and a good glass of wine with company. The family is truly grateful for the kind and compassionate care of retired Dr. David Morton, Dr. John Reid, Dr. Valerie Cowan, Dr. Shung Lee, Dr. Alison Michel, Kelly Vassiliadis, Michael Dheere, Mark Finnis, Chris Irving, Jon Owen and all their colleagues. A Celebration of Jacqueline's Life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm, in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens 4665 Falaise Drive. In the meantime, think of her fondly and remember her as the gracious, elegant and fun loving woman she was. Condolences may be offered to the family at







HAIGH, Jacqueline My dearest Lynne is at peace after a long, courageous fight she knew she would ultimately lose to COPD. While she often said her bravery was just an act, her suffering was real. She was driven by her desire to continue to be part of her family's and friend's lives for as long as she could. As was her wish, Jacqueline passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Jacqueline leaves her husband of nearly 58 years, Malcolm, and their children Stephen (Chrissy), Karen (Randy) and Susanne (Gary) as well as grandchildren Emma, Meghan, Sophie, Gwynne, Rhys and great-grandson Roman. Dear to her as well are her sister, Pamela (123), and her brother, Martin. She was blessed that they came from afar to be with her during the past Christmas season. Born in Stretford, England, Jacqueline met the love of her life, Malcolm, on a beach in Bahrain in 1961 and they married in England in 1962. Their years together were a life well-lived in Bahrain, England, Newfoundland, Quebec, New York, Montreal and ultimately Vancouver Island. A community minded Brentwood Bay resident, Jacquie volunteered her time to those in need and at her local thrift shop. She found deep friendships everywhere she went. She loved painting, gardening, tennis, animals, birds especially and a good glass of wine with company. The family is truly grateful for the kind and compassionate care of retired Dr. David Morton, Dr. John Reid, Dr. Valerie Cowan, Dr. Shung Lee, Dr. Alison Michel, Kelly Vassiliadis, Michael Dheere, Mark Finnis, Chris Irving, Jon Owen and all their colleagues. A Celebration of Jacqueline's Life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm, in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens 4665 Falaise Drive. In the meantime, think of her fondly and remember her as the gracious, elegant and fun loving woman she was. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close