WADDINGTON, Jacqueline (Jacquie) Louise June 29, 1921 - February 27, 2019 Jacquie passed away peacefully in Victoria at the age of 97 years. She was the cherished wife of the late Colonel J.P. Godreau and late husbands, Roland MacLeod and Ralph Skinner. Beloved sister of George (Bert) of Quebec City and the late Edward, Colette Burnside, Bill and Madeleine Burnside. Also, left to mourn is her niece, Sharon Burnside along with several other nieces and nephews. Jacquie's ashes will be buried in the Royal Oak Burial Park alongside her treasured husband, J.P. Godreau. A Private Ceremony will be held at a later date.
