Jacqueline M. HAMILTON
September 05, 1927 - July 09, 2020
With great sadness we share the unexpected death of our beloved mother and grandmother in Victoria, B.C. Jackie leaves to mourn her daughters Dede (John) and Michelle, granddaughters Chantelle and Tanya (Scott). She was predeceased by husband Gerry, son Peter, mother Dorothy and her later companion and friend Guy Dine.

Jackie led a full and happy life coming to Canada as a war bride leaving behind a large extended family in England. As a military wife she lived in Ottawa, Paris, France, Oakville and Kingston, Ontario finally moving to Victoria B.C.

Mum was fiercely independent. An elegant beautiful woman who loved wearing bright colours with her signature coral lipstick. She had a keen sense of humour, loved social gatherings and travelling the world. Mum was always keen to go off on her next adventure.

As per her wishes her ashes will be returned to the Hamilton family plot in Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston, Ontario.

At an appropriate future time celebrations will be held in Victoria and Kingston.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed .

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
