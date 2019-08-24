Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Mary Gandy. View Sign Obituary

GANDY, Jacqueline Mary June 29, 1953 - August 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Jacqueline Mary Gandy passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 16, 2019. Ironically, she chose to leave this world on the same date as her favorite singer, Elvis. Coincidence? We think not. Jackie had to leave her family at a young age, but she touched hearts wherever she went: starting at Woodlands School in New Westminster in July 1962, moving to Glendale in Victoria in February 1972 and finally settling into Henry House in Sidney which she called home since March 1991. Jackie had an indomitable spirit and found joy and excitement in life's simple moments. And she definitely danced to her own tune. As a young girl, she fearlessly walked across the top bar of the swing set at the local park. Once, when we couldn't find Jackie, we heard someone singing in the cherry tree next door. We looked up and there was Jackie sitting in the neighbour's tree having a feast of black cherries. She had a remarkable ability to remember the lyrics to several Elvis songs and enjoyed belting them out with her brothers and sisters. She filled many notebooks with her thoughts and ideas (which, sadly, only she could decipher). And she was loved as a good friend by all the dear souls with whom she journeyed through life, especially the Henry House gang. At 66 years old, Jackie proved the medical community wrong by living as long as she did, no doubt due to her fighting spirit and uncanny ability to conquer any ailment or medical difficulty, to the amazement of us all. But anyone who had the privilege to be close to Jackie knows that the hardships and agonies she experienced never ever defined who Jackie was. Brave, compassionate, fun, cheeky, musical, a prolific writer, coffee connoisseur, Timbit hound, puzzle fiend, great loyal friend and a bright star to all who came within her orbit - that was our Jack Sprat. And even though she is now light years away, her incandescence lives on in all our wonderful memories of her life lived with high spirits, perseverance and love. We are better people for having had Jackie in our family, in our lives, in our hearts. She loved life. But it was clear that she wanted to move on. Jackie is pre-deceased by parents Earle Raymond and Frances Mary; stepfather Robert Dudley Tuthill; brother Lionel; sister-in-law Diane; brother-in-law Stuart Eastwood, and nephews Colin Gandy and Don King. Jackie is survived by six siblings: Melanie King (Robert), Brian (Laura Jean), Steven, Ronnie Eastwood, Lori (Michael), Bruce (Beverley), seven nieces and nephews (Susan, Alex (Chantal), Fraser, Michael (Andrea), Lindsay (Alex), Matthew, Justin, and two great-nieces and a great-nephew (Rylee, Linden, Connor). Her death has broken all our hearts, but we take great comfort in knowing that she is at peace now. The family extends profound thanks to the doctors, nurses and the staff at Henry House who have provided exemplary and compassionate care to Jackie over many years. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jackie at her house on August 29 at 2374 Henry Ave., Sidney, BC, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. We would appreciate if you would RSVP your intention of attending Jackie's Celebration of Life by sending an email to





