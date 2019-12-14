PONCHET, Jacques On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Jacques M. Ponchet, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 89. He will be so missed by all. At age 21, in 1951, Jacques immigrated to Canada from France to pursue and fulfill his dream to own a farm. In 1956, Jacques started Le Coteau Farms, which also later became a well-known nursery where he shared his horticultural knowledge with customers. He loved his chosen country and became a proud Canadian. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm at his beloved farm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation at https://sphf.ca/donate/ Condolences can be sent to legacy.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019