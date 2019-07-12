DHAUL, Jagdish Ram December 15, 1931 - July 8, 2019 Our beloved Jagdish Ram Dhaul (Pita Ji) passed away suddenly and peacefully on July 8, 2019. He served as Executive Engineer in the government of India. After retirement he moved to Victoria in 1988. He successfully ran the India Curry House restaurant for 20 years. He leaves behind sister Bimla Chandel, his wife of 65 years Rup Rani, sons Ashok (Nitasha), Rakesh (Kusum), daughters Reeta Waddan (Rajinder), Neelam Vats (Rajesh), nine grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held at noon on Sunday, July 14 at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, followed by final prayers at 1210 Topaz Avenue.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 12 to July 13, 2019