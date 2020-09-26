1/
Jakob S. DE VILLIERS
Born Ficksburg, South Africa, July 30, 1929

Educated at the University of Cape Town, Jakob practiced law as a barrister and solicitor in Bulawayo and Harare in Zimbabwe from 1956 to 1963.

He founded the law firm which became de Villiers, Jones, Emery and Carfra in Victoria, BC, before leaving to become City Solicitor for Victoria in 1973. Later, he was Chief Solicitor for the Ministry of Attorney General from 1981-1986.

Jakob was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1985 and Judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia, Cariboo Region in 1990. Retiring on July 31, 1999, he left his ranch in Horsefly, BC, a beloved reminder of his Boer and Huguenot ancestry.

Arbitrations occupied his remaining years until Alzheimer’s claimed his legal acuity.

Jakob is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth, and extended family in South Africa.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
