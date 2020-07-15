James Adie

ADIE, James (Jim) James (Jim) Adie, Master Warrant Officer RCAF (Ret). A resident of Comox for the past 47 years, Jim left this world to explore others on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was 93. He will be fondly remembered and missed by wife Helen, children Jocelyn, Janice, Peter (Lila), Carol (Glenn Gibson), Mike, and Robby, his grandchildren Lia Newton (Steve Graham), James Newton, Brett Gibson (Jenn) and Ryan Gibson as well as great-grandchildren Robert and Katherine Graham and Max Newton. He is survived by his brother Garry Adie and sister Margaret (Ron Anderson) and many nieces and nephews from coast to coast. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Beth Adie, and sisters Muriel and Grace. Jim was born on October 17, 1926 on the family homestead in Turtleford, Saskatchewan. He led a busy life on the farm until his family moved to Calgary. He joined the RCAF in 1946 and in 1949 was stationed at Greenwood, NS where he started dating Helen Redden, an Annapolis Valley girl. They married in 1950 and have been dearest companions for 70 years. His career in the RCAF took him and his family from Greenwood to Zweibrücken, Germany, back to Greenwood and then on to Ottawa and lastly Comox, where he retired in 1978. Jim was always close to Nature, with his favourite outdoor activities including gardening, fishing, hunting and golfing. A snowbird for almost 25 years with his wife Helen, Jim hit the open road and drove south in the fall. They spent many winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Jim enjoyed time at 888 Wing, the Sergeants' Mess as well as the Comox Legion (especially when he won the meat draw). Jim was a caring husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. Despite his somewhat serious nature, he loved to tease, laugh at a good joke, and often had a twinkle in his eye. The family appreciates any donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Jim.