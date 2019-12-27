HOLMES, James Albert Known to his friends as "Jim", age 91, born in Lethbridge, Alberta, peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Victoria. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Isabel, daughter Diane (Richard), son Jim (Ann) and grandchildren Riley and Dylan. Jim worked in the BC Government for 37 1/2 years. He started with the BC Provincial Public Works Department (later Highways), moving to the Public Service Commission and then the Ministry of Education as Director of Personnel. He retired in 1986. Jim was an avid sportsman and enjoyed coaching at National Little League and at Victoria Minor Hockey Association. He also "lit up the lanes" while playing in the BC Government's Bowling League. He was well known for his quick wit, ready joke, infectious smile and love of animals, especially dogs. A private memorial was held Monday, December 23rd at Royal Oak Burial Park. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring with notice to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the BC SPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019