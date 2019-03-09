Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alfred (Jim) Raymond. View Sign

RAYMOND, James (Jim) Alfred Born in Katanning, Australia August 29, 1921, Jim passed peacefully March 4, 2019 in Victoria, BC at the age of 97. He is predeceased by his wife Edna and daughter Beverley. Jim is survived by his children, Barbara (John), Gregory (Deborah), Elizabeth (Bruce) and Robert (Christine), 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His family moved to England from Australia when Jim was a boy. Jim apprenticed as a Tool and Die maker in Luton, Bedfordshire. During WWII he joined the RAF and was posted first to Victoria in 1942 as a Flying Officer training pilots as part of the Commonwealth Air Training Plan. When CFB Comox was completed he was transferred. While there, he met Edna at a dance on the base. They spent over 65 years together before Edna passed away in 2012. Jim was an avid gardener and loved travelling the world with Edna. They were very involved until their later years in the Masonic and Eastern Star organizations. A family celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Heights at Mt. View for the excellent care Dad received for the past 3 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Jim may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







