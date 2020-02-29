Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allan Krock. View Sign Obituary

KROCK, James Allan March 11, 1931 - February 19, 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Luther Court in Victoria. Jim was born on the farm in Tiefengrund, SK to Gertrude and Ernest Krock. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine, brother Ron Krock of Creston, BC, sister Deborah Clark (Sebastiaan) of Fairmont Hotsprings, BC, goddaughter Carla Krock of Creston, BC, godson Christopher Hinrichs of Port Moody, BC, as well as nieces in Canada and the United States. He was also a godpapa to Robert Zastre. Jim was predeceased by his brother Glenn. The Krock family moved to Saskatoon in 1943 where Jim attended Caswell and Pleasant Hill Public schools, City Park and Bedford Road Collegiate, and the University of Saskatchewan. He was the Accounting Manager at the Quaker Oats Plant in Saskatoon until he and Cathy moved to Victoria in 1967. Jim met Cathy on a cold winter's night while skating at the Arena in Saskatoon. They were married in Regina in 1966 and decided a move to Victoria and a warmer climate would be nice. Jim was the Accounting Manager for the Greater Victoria School Board and later held an accounting position with British Columbia Buildings Corporation (BCBC), retiring from BCBC. A man of many talents, Jim loved all animals, especially pussy cats. All shapes, sizes and length of fur were welcome. Our first cat, Tom, who lived in the house we purchased was actually written in on the deed of the house. Tom was the first of many rescue cats welcomed by the Krock household. Jim also enjoyed many hobbies, including helping Cathy in her classroom after he retired. He loved to read books of an historical nature and to play the piano. He took courses in Chinese cooking, welding, blacksmithing, stained glass, gardening and many more. He built his first computer from a Heath kit in the early seventies, and was learning the organ. We still skated with the 'old timers' at the Oak Bay Rec. Centre the year Jim suffered a cardiac arrest. I am grateful for our good friend, Elizabeth Kay Rogers, who has been a tower of strength these last few years. Thank you, Kay, and thank you Dr. John Kelly for your expert help and friendship. Jim had a beautiful smile and if he had any wish it would be to smile a welcome to whomever you meet. Cathy would also like to thank the very fine staff at Luther Court for the care and kindness Jim received….it truly is a home away from home. Should you wish to make a 'gift" to a charity in Jim's name please consider - The B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Victoria Humane Society 3648 Robb Place in Victoria, B.C. V9E 1C8 or the Karren Stinson Bursary Fund in care of Lutheran Church of the Cross. An Interment will take place at Royal Oak Burial Park on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 am. Condolences may be offered to the family at







KROCK, James Allan March 11, 1931 - February 19, 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Luther Court in Victoria. Jim was born on the farm in Tiefengrund, SK to Gertrude and Ernest Krock. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine, brother Ron Krock of Creston, BC, sister Deborah Clark (Sebastiaan) of Fairmont Hotsprings, BC, goddaughter Carla Krock of Creston, BC, godson Christopher Hinrichs of Port Moody, BC, as well as nieces in Canada and the United States. He was also a godpapa to Robert Zastre. Jim was predeceased by his brother Glenn. The Krock family moved to Saskatoon in 1943 where Jim attended Caswell and Pleasant Hill Public schools, City Park and Bedford Road Collegiate, and the University of Saskatchewan. He was the Accounting Manager at the Quaker Oats Plant in Saskatoon until he and Cathy moved to Victoria in 1967. Jim met Cathy on a cold winter's night while skating at the Arena in Saskatoon. They were married in Regina in 1966 and decided a move to Victoria and a warmer climate would be nice. Jim was the Accounting Manager for the Greater Victoria School Board and later held an accounting position with British Columbia Buildings Corporation (BCBC), retiring from BCBC. A man of many talents, Jim loved all animals, especially pussy cats. All shapes, sizes and length of fur were welcome. Our first cat, Tom, who lived in the house we purchased was actually written in on the deed of the house. Tom was the first of many rescue cats welcomed by the Krock household. Jim also enjoyed many hobbies, including helping Cathy in her classroom after he retired. He loved to read books of an historical nature and to play the piano. He took courses in Chinese cooking, welding, blacksmithing, stained glass, gardening and many more. He built his first computer from a Heath kit in the early seventies, and was learning the organ. We still skated with the 'old timers' at the Oak Bay Rec. Centre the year Jim suffered a cardiac arrest. I am grateful for our good friend, Elizabeth Kay Rogers, who has been a tower of strength these last few years. Thank you, Kay, and thank you Dr. John Kelly for your expert help and friendship. Jim had a beautiful smile and if he had any wish it would be to smile a welcome to whomever you meet. Cathy would also like to thank the very fine staff at Luther Court for the care and kindness Jim received….it truly is a home away from home. Should you wish to make a 'gift" to a charity in Jim's name please consider - The B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Victoria Humane Society 3648 Robb Place in Victoria, B.C. V9E 1C8 or the Karren Stinson Bursary Fund in care of Lutheran Church of the Cross. An Interment will take place at Royal Oak Burial Park on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 am. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close