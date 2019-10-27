TAYLOR, James Allan Died September 26, 2019 at Victoria, James Allan Taylor, 75, son of Grace Louise McKibbin Taylor and Allan Douglas Taylor. Born 1944 in Victoria and educated here, he was involved in the flooring business until his retirement. He leaves his sisters, Leona (Don) and Jeanette Taylor (Gerry) and their children; and grandchildren and family in Alberta. Thank you to all who loved Jim, and a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Jubilee Hospital, 8South, for their outstanding care. Burial at Hatley. [email protected]
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019