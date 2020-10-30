ALLISON, James "Douglas" July 12, 1942 - September 20, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Doug Allison on September 20, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Doug passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital at the age of 78 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Sheena (Terry) Boyles, Lorne Allison; grandchildren: Rebecca (Josh) Bryan, Mathew Boyles; great-granddaughter, Elaina as well as by his brother, Colin Allison and niece, Janet (Eli) Gibson. Born in Paisley, Scotland, Doug immigrated to Vancouver in the early 60's. His early love for the sea led him to a career as a Marine Engineer which gave him the opportunity to work all over the world. These explorations became a never ending source of fantastic and fascinating stories over a good cup of tea or Dark Matter. Doug's friends and family meant so much to him and he always had time for everyone; whether it was a game of pool with his granddaughter Rebecca, or a lesson or discussion on mechanics with his grandson Mathew. He enjoyed a great game of tennis, learning a new dance or solving world issues with the Friday Afternoon Business group. He will always be remembered for his great smile, his infectious laugh, and as a true Scotsman, his mischievous ways will also be missed dearly. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. No service by request. Memorial donations in Doug's name may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society, 565 W 10th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 4J4. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca