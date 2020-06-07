Captain James and Augusta Jean CLAPTON
Missed by family, Captain James Clapton was born April14, 1921, and passed September 14, 2019. His wife Augusta Jean was born September 30, 1921, and passed May 22,2020. Both were born in England, and prior to emigrating to Canada in 1949, they married in Lancaster on December 21st, 1943. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2018. They are survived by their children Peter (Revelstoke), Jennifer (Victoria), Stephen (Sidney), and Deborah (Vancouver), four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
