JEFFERY, James Arthur (1953 - 2019) James Arthur Jeffery, 66, of Victoria, BC, died peacefully at home on October 19, 2019 with his loving wife Sally at his side, both of them having shown incredible fortitude and grace while fighting the disease that would claim James' life. James was born August 18, 1953 in London, England to Ken and Georgina (Perchuk) Jeffery and grew up in Harpenden where he was an ardent scout. Scouting ignited James' adventurous spirit which stoked a lifelong passion for the outdoors. While studying chemical engineering at Newcastle University, James discovered a passion for rock climbing and mountaineering which eventually led him to take a job in Paris for its proximity to the French Alps and later Alberta. On a fateful visit back to England, James met the love of his life, Sally Paxton, at a garden party. James soon proposed and Sally joined him in starting a family in the shadow of the Canadian Rockies. Dedication and love guided his actions as a husband and father serving as soccer coach, scout leader, Sunday School director, hockey manager, ski instructor, and hiking companion. James was proud to be a Professional Engineer and enjoyed a successful career in the energy sector. An early employee of AEC, and later Encana, his impeccable work ethic was highly respected amongst colleagues. In 2012, James and Sally retired to Victoria, BC. Having raised a loving and close knit family and maintained many good friends, their house was never in want of visitors in spite of geographical inconvenience. James is survived by his wife Sally of 38 years, sons Robert (Joanna), Thomas (Julia), Jonathan (Jenna), daughter Kaitlin, and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, BC on November 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm PST. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019

