WATSON, James B., P. eng. 9th September 1931 - 14th June 2020 Jim is survived by Patricia, his wife of 66 years, and his daughter Jennifer (Bert). He is predeceased by his children Julie, Paula and Andrew (Judy-Anne). He leaves his grandchildren Heather (Shaun), Marissa (Italo), Julianna, Robert, Chelsea (Jonathan), and Devon. His great-grandchildren are: Annwyn, Olivia, James, Adriana and Hannah Jim grew up in war time Britain, living away from his parents in Worcestershire. He studied mechanical engineering at London University and was apprenticed by Napier Aero Engines, qualifying as a Chartered Mechanical Engineer and Chartered Production Engineer. Jim worked in the nuclear division of English Electric. He married Patricia in 1953. In 1958, with Julie and Paula, they left for Canada. He worked for Westinghouse, designing a computerised factory. He was a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Andrew and Jennifer were born in 1964 and 1966. Jim designed and built his dream home in Burlington, Ont. He also built a log cabin and a cottage. He taught the first motorcycle safety programme in Hamilton and opened a Uniglobe travel agency with Patricia. In 1998 he moved to North Saanich. Jim had been a fit young man enjoying cross country running and rugby. He suffered his first heart attack in 1988 but recovered quickly. The loss of his two daughters in 2007 and Andrew's sudden death in 2017 were extremely difficult. He ended his working life designing and making spinning wheels. Watson Wheels are functional works of art. Jim was a craftsman. He was busy in his workshop until the spring of 2020. Jim loved his family and was the storyteller at the many family gatherings that were held over the years. Service to be held when all our family and friends can be together again.







