FORSYTH, James Brett July 20, 1928 - November 7, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital after a short illness. Born in Nanaimo to Walter and Edith Forsyth, he was the eldest of four children. Predeceased by his loving wife Dolores (Dodie) in 2013, his parents and sisters, Lorna Armour and Joyce Waller, and nephews John and Tyson Waller. He is survived by his children, Lynda Ireland, Leslie Eno and Brett Forsyth, son-in-law John Eno; six grandchildren - Steve Ireland, Holly-Anne Eno, Robyn Larose, Sean Eno, Sarah Eno and Michael Eno and respective spouses Bethany Ireland, Bryan Steeksma, Jon Larose and Katrina Eno; nine great-grandchildren; brother Terry Forsyth and Marianne Middleton and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Sequoia Event Centre, McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, with reception to follow. For family and friends unable to attend, beginning at 1:30 pm the service will be live-streamed as well as archived at the following: http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/6099. Tributes to Jim, if desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, BC, or a charity of choice. Condolences to the family may be left at www.mccallgardens.com/obituaries
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019