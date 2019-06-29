OGILVIE, James Bryan 1945 - 2019 Unexpectedly and peacefully, Jim passed away in the Victoria General Hospital, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, just 2 weeks before his 74th birthday. Jim is survived by his spouse, Kathi Whiting; brother-in-law, David Whiting; his furry companions, Nicky and Lou and his many friends in Victoria, Vancouver, Qualicum Beach, and Whistler. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Ada Ogilvie; close family friends, Pearle and Tommy Hutchinson and Harry Cross. Jim was born in Victoria on June 30, 1945. He attended Oak Bay Elementary, Willows Elementary, Oak Bay Junior and Senior High Schools and graduated from the University of Victoria in 1968. He worked in the paving and marine industries, project management as well as home renovation. Jim had a great love for cars and boats. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, BC SPCA Provincial Office, 1245 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5T 1R1. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019