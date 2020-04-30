Jim passed away suddenly but peacefully on April 14, 2020. Jim’s proudest moments were the birth of his 2 daughters, being married to our Mom (Sylvia) for 38 years, inheriting our family and being sober for 44 years. Throughout his life he volunteered coaching basketball, baseball and more recently with AA. Jim loved playing golf, old movies, jazz music and sports – all of which he could recite facts and stats about. He was a loving husband, Dad and Grandpa and will be immensely missed by all of us. Jim is where he wants to be...with Bear. Mom – you can turn the lights off now.

