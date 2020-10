Or Copy this URL to Share

Cliff passed away after a short but courageous fight due to complications after surgery. He was a loving husband, father, Grandad and father-in-law. Loved by all friends in Canada and family and friends in England.



Cliff was a great guy, a real gentleman with a super sense of humour. He will be greatly missed by all.



Celebration of life to follow at a later date.



