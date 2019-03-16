Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES CRAWFORD. View Sign

Jim passed away on March 10, 2019 at age 96. Born in Scotland in 1922, predeceased by his loving wife Winifred Jane Hutchison in November 2015, after 65 years of Happy Marriage, and predeceased by his attentive brother, John James Crawford. Jim leaves behind to mourn his cherished nieces Lesley and Sandra, and very dear friends, Fred and Joan McLeod. Jim was a consummate gentleman with a kind word and warm smile for all. At his request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Charity of one's choice or to the Victoria S.P.C.A.

Jim passed away on March 10, 2019 at age 96. Born in Scotland in 1922, predeceased by his loving wife Winifred Jane Hutchison in November 2015, after 65 years of Happy Marriage, and predeceased by his attentive brother, John James Crawford. Jim leaves behind to mourn his cherished nieces Lesley and Sandra, and very dear friends, Fred and Joan McLeod. Jim was a consummate gentleman with a kind word and warm smile for all. At his request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Charity of one's choice or to the Victoria S.P.C.A. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close