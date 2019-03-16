Jim passed away on March 10, 2019 at age 96. Born in Scotland in 1922, predeceased by his loving wife Winifred Jane Hutchison in November 2015, after 65 years of Happy Marriage, and predeceased by his attentive brother, John James Crawford. Jim leaves behind to mourn his cherished nieces Lesley and Sandra, and very dear friends, Fred and Joan McLeod. Jim was a consummate gentleman with a kind word and warm smile for all. At his request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Charity of one's choice or to the Victoria S.P.C.A.
