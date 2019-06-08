Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Donald Walker. View Sign Obituary

WALKER, James Donald "JD" 1935-2019 Peacefully on the afternoon of Monday May 6, 2019, James Donald "JD" Walker passed away with family by his side at the Portage and District General Hospital at the age of 83 years. JD will be lovingly remembered by his son Mitchell (Glory) Walker; wife Marlene Walker; sister Patricia Murrin (Mike Conant); sister-in-law Eleanor Smith , granddaughter Mandy (Peter) Sharkey; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Zoe Lavallee; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends across Canada and the United States. He was predeceased by his parents James Walker and Irene (Payne) Walker Murrin, step-dad Hubert Murrin, step-dad George Sharpe, and brothers John Walker and Dr. George Levi Sharpe. JD was born in Noranda, Québec on November 9, 1935. When JD was barely one year old, his father was accidentally electrocuted at work and young JD and his mother moved back to her native Newfoundland. JD enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces on September 1, 1955. JD met his wife Marlene at the Macdonald Air Force Base in Manitoba, married in 1959, and then were transferred to Barrie, Ontario. He transferred to CFB Portage la Prairie (Southport), MB in 1964. From 1966 to 1968 he served with the RCAF Golden Centenaires aerobatic display team as a telecommunications technician. From 1977 to 1978, JD served as a member of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in Damascus Syria. As a "Blue Beret", JD maintained his military duties as part of the 116 Air Transport Unit. In 1988, the "Blue Beret" United Nation Peacekeeping Forces were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. JD received his Nobel Peace Prize in Victoria and this document was proudly displayed by JD on the walls of his residence(s). JD retired from the RCAF in 1981 at his last posting of Comox BC where he was a member of the 442 Search and Rescue Squadron. He retired as a Master Corporal after a 26 year career in the Royal Canadian Air Force. JD relocated to Victoria BC and started his second career as a Certified Financial Planner by enrolling at Camosun College. After graduating with an Arts Diploma in Business Administration (Finance) in 1983, JD began working for Great Pacific Management Company. JD then continued his financial management career and last worked with Investment Planning Council at 3550 Saanich Rd. JD also served as a member of the Victoria business exchange. He was presented an Award of Merit in September 1993. During his time in Victoria, JD displayed his love of the sea; he owned and operated two boats that were moored at the Oak Bay Marina. His first boat was named "With a Client" and his second was called "Just Dandy". There were many pleasure cruises and fishing trips with family and friends aboard these vessels. JD was also an avid golfer and was a member of the Royal Colwood Golf Club for several years. In his second retirement, JD volunteered at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 305 Island Hwy. JD used his electronics/avionics experience from the military to test and refurbish donated electronic devices for resale. JD had a few residences in Victoria including on 103 Gorge Rd. East and finally at Ross Place 2638 Ross Lane. JD left Victoria in late November 2017 to reside with his son Mitchell and daughter-in-law Glory in Manitoba until his passing. During his 37 years in Victoria, JD enjoyed numerous family celebrations and Sunday dinners at the home of Kerry and Ann Wilk. JD also witnessed and celebrated the growth of Kerry and Ann's two daughters Amanda Carr and Alecia Rutherford as well as granddaughter Brooklyn and grandson Dawson. JD's Manitoba family wishes to acknowledge his Victoria family and the many relationships JD had which includes many long-time friends, associates, clients, and fishing buddies: Betsy Immink, Denise Johnson, Matt and Ray Rutherford, Mary Ann Phillips, Cathy and Phil Gibson, Lisa Leverington, Iris and Paul Deeton, Rose-Marie Fogarty, Troy and Todd Fogarty, Brian and Paul Wesley, Wayne Martin, and Dwayne McTear. JD will be missed and remembered as a kind, witty and wise man, well-read and well-travelled! Funeral Service was led by Rev. John Dolloff on Friday, May 17, 2019 at McKenzie's Portage Funeral Chapel in Portage la Prairie MB. A slide show of JD's life can be viewed at https://www.mckenziesportagefuneralchapel.com/notices/JamesJD-Walker . As an expression of sympathy, if friends so desire, donations may be made in JD's memory to The Royal Jubilee Hospital, 1952 Bay St, Victoria, BC V8R 1J8. A tree will be planted in JD's memory and cared for by McKenzie's Portage Funeral Chapel 204-857-4021. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019

