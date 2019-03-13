Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Douglas Howell. View Sign

HOWELL, James Douglas March 22, 1924 - March 6, 2019 Two weeks shy of 95, J. Douglas Howell passed away March 6, 2019 in the warm company of his three sons, Rick, Steve and Dave. A retired lineman, installer and supervisor with BC Telephone, musicianship was his second profession. Doug was one of the last surviving members of the original wartime Naden Band. He continued to play his euphonium until his final concert with Comox Valley Concert Band last December, completing 86 years of performance. As a "telephone man", Doug plied his craft in Victoria from 1938 to 1966 when he transferred to Nelson, retiring in 1979. The people he worked and played with are counted amongst his dearest friends. He was a life-long member of the United Church of Canada, active in congregations in Victoria, Nelson and Comox, notably in the choir. He was predeceased by Helen, his loving wife of 65 years. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Evans, his three sons Rick (Julie), Steve (Judith), Dave (Sue), four grandchildren, Carlee Cindric (Daniel), Kimberly McKelvie (Ryan), Joshua and Jasmine and two great-grandchildren, Claire and Leah Cindric. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Marilyn Houger and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Comox United Church, 250 Beach Drive, Comox, on Saturday, March 30 at 1:30 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made to a charity which Doug would appreciate. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Cremation and Reception Centre, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707





1101 Ryan Road

Courtenay , BC V9N3R6

(250) 334-0707

