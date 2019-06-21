STEEN, James Edward Jr. February 16, 1969 - June 12, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of James Edward Steen Jr. announces his passing after a long battle with illness on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 50 years. James also known as "The Coaster" was born at St. Joseph's hospital in Victoria B.C February 16, 1969. James spent many years all over BC and Alberta where he made many life long friends who he cared for deeply. He will be lovingly remembered by his father James Steen Sr., mother Dee Steen (Richard), siblings Shelley Steen, Kerry Steen and Shelley Perez along with many nieces, nephews, and his cat Bunky. He was a free spirit with a kind heart and lived his life to the fullest he will truly be missed by so many. "Gone from our sight. But never our memories- Gone from our touch, But never our hearts" The family has decided not to have a service as that was not James's style but will be having a barbecue on July 6, 2019 at his father Jim's house. Please feel free to come join us at 668 Atkins Ave., Victoria, BC any time after 2pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 21 to June 22, 2019