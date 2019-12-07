Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward VanAlstine. View Sign Obituary

VAN ALSTINE, James Edward December 15, 1935 - November 9, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Van Alstine at the age of 83 in Victoria, BC. Jim is survived by his wife, Helen, of 57 years, his son Charles, wife Manjit and granddaughter Jessica, his son-in-law Trent Templeton and grandsons Andrew and Shane, one brother Lambert, sisters-in-law Carol and Norma and some very special nieces, nephews and family members. Jim is predeceased by parents Charles & Amy Van Alstine, in-laws Fred and Janet Vance, daughter Susan, sister-in-law Barbara, sisters Marion, Melody, Bette, Esther, Joan and husbands, and brothers John, Mel, Fred and wives. Jim was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and attended school there. He worked for Sask Tel for 36 years in many different positions. Following early retirement he worked for Sask Tel International on the installation of fibre optics in the tunnel between France and England. Jim was a member of the Regina Kiwanis club and spent many hours volunteering with Computers for Schools. He was passionate about sharing with family and friends his love of hunting camping, canoeing, golfing and downhill skiing. He and Helen built a home at the lake where they spent many happy summers. Jim could build or fix anything. In 2012 Jim and Helen moved to Victoria, BC They enjoyed their time there lawn bowling at the Gordon Head Club as well as golfing, and travelling. A Memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at #36-1290 Tolmie Ave on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at







VAN ALSTINE, James Edward December 15, 1935 - November 9, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Van Alstine at the age of 83 in Victoria, BC. Jim is survived by his wife, Helen, of 57 years, his son Charles, wife Manjit and granddaughter Jessica, his son-in-law Trent Templeton and grandsons Andrew and Shane, one brother Lambert, sisters-in-law Carol and Norma and some very special nieces, nephews and family members. Jim is predeceased by parents Charles & Amy Van Alstine, in-laws Fred and Janet Vance, daughter Susan, sister-in-law Barbara, sisters Marion, Melody, Bette, Esther, Joan and husbands, and brothers John, Mel, Fred and wives. Jim was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and attended school there. He worked for Sask Tel for 36 years in many different positions. Following early retirement he worked for Sask Tel International on the installation of fibre optics in the tunnel between France and England. Jim was a member of the Regina Kiwanis club and spent many hours volunteering with Computers for Schools. He was passionate about sharing with family and friends his love of hunting camping, canoeing, golfing and downhill skiing. He and Helen built a home at the lake where they spent many happy summers. Jim could build or fix anything. In 2012 Jim and Helen moved to Victoria, BC They enjoyed their time there lawn bowling at the Gordon Head Club as well as golfing, and travelling. A Memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at #36-1290 Tolmie Ave on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close