VAN ALSTINE, James Edward December 15, 1935 - November 9, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Van Alstine at the age of 83 in Victoria, BC. Jim is survived by his wife, Helen, of 57 years, his son Charles, wife Manjit and granddaughter Jessica, his son-in-law Trent Templeton and grandsons Andrew and Shane, one brother Lambert, sisters-in-law Carol and Norma and some very special nieces, nephews and family members. Jim is predeceased by parents Charles & Amy Van Alstine, in-laws Fred and Janet Vance, daughter Susan, sister-in-law Barbara, sisters Marion, Melody, Bette, Esther, Joan and husbands, and brothers John, Mel, Fred and wives. Jim was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and attended school there. He worked for Sask Tel for 36 years in many different positions. Following early retirement he worked for Sask Tel International on the installation of fibre optics in the tunnel between France and England. Jim was a member of the Regina Kiwanis club and spent many hours volunteering with Computers for Schools. He was passionate about sharing with family and friends his love of hunting camping, canoeing, golfing and downhill skiing. He and Helen built a home at the lake where they spent many happy summers. Jim could build or fix anything. In 2012 Jim and Helen moved to Victoria, BC They enjoyed their time there lawn bowling at the Gordon Head Club as well as golfing, and travelling. A Memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at #36-1290 Tolmie Ave on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019