James Edwin LOCKE
July 09, 1936 - October 16, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Locke on October 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his daughters Tanya and Angela. He is survived by his wife Eva, son Dwayne (Chris), daughter Lisa, grandchildren Aaron and Chelsi. Dad enjoyed gardening; he was also an avid sports fan, he especially loved to watch hockey and football. Dad grew up in a large family with 7 sisters and 4 brothers. He is survived by his youngest brother Irvin. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Veterans Memorial Lodge for the kindness and care they provided to Dad over these last 2 years. There will be no service by request.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 23 to Nov. 22, 2020.
