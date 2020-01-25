Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ernest (Jamie) Duncan. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

DUNCAN, James (Jamie) Ernest We are heartbroken over the sudden loss of our father, son, brother, uncle and cousin, James (Jamie) Ernest Duncan. Born December 17, 1963 in Nanaimo, BC to Bernard (Bill) Duncan (Sylvia), and Karen Kiviniemi-Duncan. Jamie was predeceased by his wife, Michele Giske-Duncan who succumbed to cancer in 2000. Leaving behind a beautiful daughter Rakel. Jamie was also predeceased by his second wife, Lindsay Atkinson-Duncan who also succumbed to cancer in 2010. Again, leaving behind another beautiful daughter Abby. Jamie also leaves behind his beautiful and favourite sister Kelly Duncan and brother Duane Duncan along with numerous and beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, fantastic in-laws, devoted friends and colleagues. Jamie grew up in Nanaimo, and after graduating high school, moved to Whistler to work as a ski instructor. He later attended the University of Victoria where he graduated and had a career with the provincial government for more than 30 years where he settled and raised his family. He walked through this life with his head held high for all that life had thrown at him. He had lost 2 great loves, however, was blessed with 2 beautiful daughters. Even when times fell hard, family and friends stepped in to help wherever they could. Jamie was charismatic and had the ability to light up a room with laughter with his unique sense of humour. He always loved a good scotch and cigar (though few and far between). The family was very important to Jamie. He had the opportunity to strengthen his relationships with family on his mother's side and began spending many Holidays at the mountain skiing or having group family camps in the summer at the lake. On the Atkinson side of the family, Jamie and his girls were part of annual Easter bonfires, Christmas celebrations and family gatherings. Jamie was an outdoor enthusiast. At an early age, Jamie found his passion for skiing through a school ski trip. This would start him on his life long journey and love of the snow and mountains. He was also a member of the Alpine Club of Victoria, an avid cyclist, mountaineer and played soccer throughout his teen years to adulthood until his knee injury, though this did not stop him from doing what he loved. During the last few years, Jamie found a group of friends that did annual ski trips to Japan. Unfortunately, with an injury last year he was unable to attend. He found the strength this year and left for Japan on his ski trip where the mountains called him home. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr., Victoria, BC. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at







DUNCAN, James (Jamie) Ernest We are heartbroken over the sudden loss of our father, son, brother, uncle and cousin, James (Jamie) Ernest Duncan. Born December 17, 1963 in Nanaimo, BC to Bernard (Bill) Duncan (Sylvia), and Karen Kiviniemi-Duncan. Jamie was predeceased by his wife, Michele Giske-Duncan who succumbed to cancer in 2000. Leaving behind a beautiful daughter Rakel. Jamie was also predeceased by his second wife, Lindsay Atkinson-Duncan who also succumbed to cancer in 2010. Again, leaving behind another beautiful daughter Abby. Jamie also leaves behind his beautiful and favourite sister Kelly Duncan and brother Duane Duncan along with numerous and beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, fantastic in-laws, devoted friends and colleagues. Jamie grew up in Nanaimo, and after graduating high school, moved to Whistler to work as a ski instructor. He later attended the University of Victoria where he graduated and had a career with the provincial government for more than 30 years where he settled and raised his family. He walked through this life with his head held high for all that life had thrown at him. He had lost 2 great loves, however, was blessed with 2 beautiful daughters. Even when times fell hard, family and friends stepped in to help wherever they could. Jamie was charismatic and had the ability to light up a room with laughter with his unique sense of humour. He always loved a good scotch and cigar (though few and far between). The family was very important to Jamie. He had the opportunity to strengthen his relationships with family on his mother's side and began spending many Holidays at the mountain skiing or having group family camps in the summer at the lake. On the Atkinson side of the family, Jamie and his girls were part of annual Easter bonfires, Christmas celebrations and family gatherings. Jamie was an outdoor enthusiast. At an early age, Jamie found his passion for skiing through a school ski trip. This would start him on his life long journey and love of the snow and mountains. He was also a member of the Alpine Club of Victoria, an avid cyclist, mountaineer and played soccer throughout his teen years to adulthood until his knee injury, though this did not stop him from doing what he loved. During the last few years, Jamie found a group of friends that did annual ski trips to Japan. Unfortunately, with an injury last year he was unable to attend. He found the strength this year and left for Japan on his ski trip where the mountains called him home. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr., Victoria, BC. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close