James Ford (Jim) Perry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ford (Jim) Perry.
Obituary

PERRY, James (Jim) Ford October 1, 1947 - August 18, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Ford Perry, at the Chinook Hospice in Calgary, AB on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Casual dress is welcomed. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of James Perry, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 1-800-661-1699.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.