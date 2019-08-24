James Ford (Jim) Perry

Service Information
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel
14441 Bannister Road S.E.
Calgary, AB
T2X 3J3
(403)-256-9575
Obituary

PERRY, James (Jim) Ford October 1, 1947 - August 18, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Ford Perry, at the Chinook Hospice in Calgary, AB on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Casual dress is welcomed. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of James Perry, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 1-800-661-1699.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
