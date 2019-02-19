Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Galbraith Thomson. View Sign

THOMSON, James Galbraith May 11, 1922 - February 12, 2019 Jim passed away peacefully, and with dignity (the way he lived his life) surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Londonderry, Ireland and moved to Scotland when he was 11 months old. He led a full enjoyable life there with his first wife, Madge and daughter Linda. There he was involved in the sport of bicycle racing for 40 years and continued to ride his bike until he was 90 years old. Upon retirement, Jim moved to Canada in 1986, where Linda and her family were now living. He settled in Nanaimo and met Jean. They were married in 1987 and Jim was embraced into the family. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Nanaimo #110 for over 65 years, and member of the Royal Canadian Legion #256. As a member of the Robbie Burns Club he was called upon to "Address the Haggis" at numerous Burns Night Dinners about the Island. He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir there for 25 years. Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Madge, second wife, Jean, sister Isa and brother Tommy. He is survived by his daughter Linda (Alistair), stepsons Dave Dougan, Don (Ellen) Dougan, Dick (Lori) Dougan, Dan Dougan and stepdaughter Kathy (Norm) Wenner. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, whose lives he enriched with his love, humor and never ending support, along with siblings Margaret, John & Helen and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4235 Departure Bay Road, Nanaimo.







