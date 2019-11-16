Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gary Owens. View Sign Obituary

OWENS, James Gary March 19, 1943 - November 13, 2019 After weeks beside his bed-sharing stories, laughter, tears and making memories, Gary departed this world with his family by his side to go be with his little sister Candace, his mother Ruth and his father James. His wife Betty said goodbye to her love one month short of 55 years. His daughter Trish (John) let go of her father that loved to see her smile every day and did his best to make sure she did. His son David (Roxanne) lost his best friend and the man that knew the answer to every question ever needed. Gary was kind and he was loved, especially by his grandchildren Rhys, Connor, Bretton and Jordan and great-grandson Marques. He will also be greatly missed by his sister Nicole (Jack); brother-in-law Bill Bell (Wendy); nephews Paul, Devin (Megan) and Mark (Emma); and his niece Jennie. Gary was born and raised in Esquimalt and at the age of 18, took the train to Ottawa to join the RCMP. After spending 32 years with the RCMP in Saskatchewan, he and Betty moved back to their family home in Esquimalt in 1994. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gorge Vale Golf Course on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Memories and reflections of Gary's life will be shared at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the RCMP Veterans Association - Victoria Division or the BC Cancer Agency. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

