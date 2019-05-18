It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Henry Medland on April 26, 2019 after a courageous fight with liver cancer. Jim was born in Victoria on October 27, 1940. He was the son of Rose and Henry Medland. Jim will be lovingly remembered by son Chris, sister Deanna and his many relatives and true friends. Jim worked at Woodward's for 30 years for which he enjoyed very much. Jim was a member of #7 Britanna Legion. Many thanks to Dr. Coburn and the many doctors and nurses in VGH and Jubilee Hospitals that helped him along while he was there. There will be no service by Jim's request. Please no flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or BC Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on May 18, 2019