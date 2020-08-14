A life well lived



Jim passed away on August 2, 2020 and is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, their three children and families: Mike (Carey) Boston (Sarah) Clay. Cathy (Cameron) James (Britni) great-grandson Dawson Melissa (Devin). Don (Sandi) Colton Ashley and Ella. His brother Don (Chris) brother-in-law Lloyd (Ginny). He is predeceased by his parents Hector and Virginia. Jim was born and raised in Victoria. He spent his childhood in the McNeill family home with his parents and brother Don. Jim married his wife Elizabeth (Duffie) in 1960 and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. Jim started his career with Safeway in Victoria retiring as a District Manager in Vancouver. During his 39 years with Safeway he made many good friends within the Safeway family and served as President of the Retirees Association. Sports were a huge part of Jim's life. He played hockey, lacrosse and had a lifelong love of fishing. As a lacrosse player he played for the Sr. Shamrocks and at age 18 won the 'Rookie of the year' award. He was known to be a scorer who was tough, smart and always a team player. He later coached the Sr. Shamrocks and finally was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Jim was a 56 year member of the Mount Newton Masonic Lodge. Jim began fishing at a young age with his parents. Later spending many happy years fishing with the family. He had memorable trips to the Charlotte's with sons Mike and Don as well as his brother Don, where he caught his 54 pounder. For Jim family was everything. He had so much fun watching his sons play their games and following in his footsteps. He also enjoyed attending football and hockey games with them. How proud he was when he walked our daughter Cathy down the aisle on her wedding day. He spent so much time at the lake enjoying our grandchildren. Whether it was being on the boat helping with their watersports, giving out the trophy for our annual Bocce tournament or simply enjoying their company. With nicknames for all of them, he was so proud of each one. Supporting them in all their endeavours be it school, sports or chosen profession, he did it with love and understanding. We had so many wonderful years together raising our three children, traveling, golfing in Arizona and I will be forever grateful for those precious memories. From our teen years together never forgetting that young love. Jim we will love you forever. Thank you to the team of doctors and nurses in the Abbotsford hospital palliative care who looked after Jim.



