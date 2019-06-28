Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Stuart" Messenger. View Sign Obituary

Stuart Messenger passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at the age of 64 after a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis four weeks ago. Born in Vancouver, Stuart also resided in Lantzville, Victoria, Burnaby, and Williams Lake, before settling in Port Alberni 28 years ago. Stuart was predeceased by his parents Jim and Gladys Messenger, and son Alec Messenger. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Patricia Messenger (née Dorran), his brother Byron; loving children James (Kate), Theresa Hammond (Evan), Maureen Miller (Mike), Michael (Sarah); cherished grandchildren: Grady, Griffin, Foster, Ruby, Caleb, Neila, James Weston, Layla, and Myla. Stuart was a foster parent for 35 years and was a father figure to dozens of youth including special friend Geoffery. Stuart also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday July 2nd 1:00pm at Cherry Creek Hall, 3720 Moore Road.



The family is thankful for the care and support of Dr. Fraser, Dr. Johnson, and many caring nurses who supported him over the last month at WCGH, home support, and Ty Watson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club, 4040 Clegg Cres. Port Alberni, BC., V9Y 7X5 or Ty Watson Hospice, 3088 3rd Ave, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 2A5.

Stuart Messenger passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at the age of 64 after a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis four weeks ago. Born in Vancouver, Stuart also resided in Lantzville, Victoria, Burnaby, and Williams Lake, before settling in Port Alberni 28 years ago. Stuart was predeceased by his parents Jim and Gladys Messenger, and son Alec Messenger. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Patricia Messenger (née Dorran), his brother Byron; loving children James (Kate), Theresa Hammond (Evan), Maureen Miller (Mike), Michael (Sarah); cherished grandchildren: Grady, Griffin, Foster, Ruby, Caleb, Neila, James Weston, Layla, and Myla. Stuart was a foster parent for 35 years and was a father figure to dozens of youth including special friend Geoffery. Stuart also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday July 2nd 1:00pm at Cherry Creek Hall, 3720 Moore Road.The family is thankful for the care and support of Dr. Fraser, Dr. Johnson, and many caring nurses who supported him over the last month at WCGH, home support, and Ty Watson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club, 4040 Clegg Cres. Port Alberni, BC., V9Y 7X5 or Ty Watson Hospice, 3088 3rd Ave, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 2A5. Published in The Times Colonist from June 28 to June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close