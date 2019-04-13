Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael POWELL. View Sign

Mike passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 90 surrounded by his family. Mike was a lifelong resident of Victoria after leaving Edmonton at an early age. He enjoyed a successful career as an investment dealer and retired to enjoy the outdoors, which he loved. He was predeceased in 2017 by his beloved wife of 64 years, Kay. They were avid boaters and spent most summers exploring up and down the BC coast, meeting many friends along the way. When not boating, Mike loved golfing and tending his beautiful garden. But most important to him were his three wonderful granddaughters Sarah, Marina and Georgia, he treasured every moment with them. He is also survived by his son David and daughter Cynthia. By Mike's request, a service will not be held.

Mike passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 90 surrounded by his family. Mike was a lifelong resident of Victoria after leaving Edmonton at an early age. He enjoyed a successful career as an investment dealer and retired to enjoy the outdoors, which he loved. He was predeceased in 2017 by his beloved wife of 64 years, Kay. They were avid boaters and spent most summers exploring up and down the BC coast, meeting many friends along the way. When not boating, Mike loved golfing and tending his beautiful garden. But most important to him were his three wonderful granddaughters Sarah, Marina and Georgia, he treasured every moment with them. He is also survived by his son David and daughter Cynthia. By Mike's request, a service will not be held. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

