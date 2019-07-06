THOMAS, Jimmy "JT" April 16, 1954 - June 19, 2019 With great sadness our beloved JT, who was like the music he loved, optimistic, healing and fun loving, has passed peacefully. JT was the ringleader of fun and friendships, creating precious memories that will keep him forever in our hearts. His passions included hockey, skiing, golf, music, friends and an ice cold, painfully dry, Bombay martini enjoyed poolside with Buffet playing in the background. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, Cy and Helen. He is survived by his loving wife, Annie; his brothers, Bill (Elaine), Rod (Marilyn), Trevor, and brothers-in-law, Jim (Lorraine), John (Val), Ken (Mieko), cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. A Celebration of JT's life will be held at Uplands Golf Club, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3 to 6pm. If desired, donations in memory of JT may be made to BC Cancer Pancreatic Research at bccancerfoundation.com Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019