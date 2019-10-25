Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James O. SHARPLES. View Sign Obituary

Jim was a third generation Victoria boy passing away at the age of 85 with family by his side. He is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife Eileen (married 59 years), daughters Catherine (Roy Kennedy; Tessa, Samuel), Karen (Stuart Smith; Brendan) and son Douglas (Carla). He is also survived by one brother Peter (Irene). Jim lived all his life in Victoria other than time serving as a mechanic in the Air Force in Winnipeg where he met his wife. On retirement from BC Tel, Jim and Eileen were avid RV’ers, travelling all over Canada, the US, Mexico and even camping in Australia. He loved and lived for his family while filling his days with many ‘projects’ around the house. Jim also was a member of the Masonic Order and Elks Canada. A private family service at Jim’s request. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer or Heart and Stroke charities or charity of choice.

