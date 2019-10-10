Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Pile. View Sign Obituary

James Richard Pile passed away September 28th in Nanaimo BC following a disabling stroke. He will be missed by his cousin and good friend Mary Lewis in Victoria, his sister-in-law Irene Pile, his nieces Janice Croft (Bill), Robin Louise Pile and Grandnephews Jeff Croft (Alex), Dave Croft (Miku) and Sean Croft (Tanya). Jim was predeceased by his parents Hubert John and Isabelle Pile and his brother Jack Pile.



Jim enlisted in the RCAF in 1943 but hadn't completed his flight training by war's end. Jim fulfilled his dream of flying in 1958 when he acquired his private flying license and flew Cessnas for pleasure.



Jim was a quiet person who could show a dry sense of humour capable of causing a few smiles.



Jim had a full and successful career with James Richardson Securities in Winnipeg. He played on the company curling team for many years and watched Canadian curling right up until he left us.



An avid reader; Jim was a history buff who mostly read biographies and history about the war years. Jim made a number of trips to the UK and Europe where he visited many War and Airplane Museums. A first generation Canadian, Jim kept in touch with family in Devon and Lincolnshire on his travels. His collection of beer coasters trace his routes throughout. Pubs were on his list as well as airplane and war museums.



Jim was born in Winnipeg, retired to Victoria but eventually moved to Nanaimo to be with his family in his final years. Jim had excellent care and consideration while living in Origin and Astoria. We thank them for making life comfortable for him in this last part of life.



Jim will be taken home to Winnipeg to rest in St. Vital Cemetery.

James Richard Pile passed away September 28th in Nanaimo BC following a disabling stroke. He will be missed by his cousin and good friend Mary Lewis in Victoria, his sister-in-law Irene Pile, his nieces Janice Croft (Bill), Robin Louise Pile and Grandnephews Jeff Croft (Alex), Dave Croft (Miku) and Sean Croft (Tanya). Jim was predeceased by his parents Hubert John and Isabelle Pile and his brother Jack Pile.Jim enlisted in the RCAF in 1943 but hadn't completed his flight training by war's end. Jim fulfilled his dream of flying in 1958 when he acquired his private flying license and flew Cessnas for pleasure.Jim was a quiet person who could show a dry sense of humour capable of causing a few smiles.Jim had a full and successful career with James Richardson Securities in Winnipeg. He played on the company curling team for many years and watched Canadian curling right up until he left us.An avid reader; Jim was a history buff who mostly read biographies and history about the war years. Jim made a number of trips to the UK and Europe where he visited many War and Airplane Museums. A first generation Canadian, Jim kept in touch with family in Devon and Lincolnshire on his travels. His collection of beer coasters trace his routes throughout. Pubs were on his list as well as airplane and war museums.Jim was born in Winnipeg, retired to Victoria but eventually moved to Nanaimo to be with his family in his final years. Jim had excellent care and consideration while living in Origin and Astoria. We thank them for making life comfortable for him in this last part of life.Jim will be taken home to Winnipeg to rest in St. Vital Cemetery. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close