We sadly announce the passing of James (Jim) Smith at age 73. Born in Winnipeg, MB to William Smith and Elizabeth Off and predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Maggie). Survived by his devoted partner, Lynn, his loving daughters Natalie (Axel) and Laurelle (Cam), and adored by his grandchildren William, Amaya, Evan, Matthew and Greyson. Also mourning are Jim's sister, Jackie, brother Bob, and many nieces and nephews. An ambitious sales rep for Xerox for over 35 years, Jim displayed an exceptional work ethic, and celebrated life to the fullest with his wide circle of like-minded friends. He cherished his family, walking his beloved dogs or driving his latest new car. He also enjoyed traveling and playing pickleball. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the BC SPCA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 13, 2019

