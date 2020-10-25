Jim, age 79, fell asleep October 16th in the arms of Frona, his loving wife of 55 years and surrounded by family.



Jim was a respected RCMP officer with 31 years of service, an enthusiastic musician, an eager hockey player and an experienced sailor. He was a devoted son and brother, a loyal friend, doting grandfather, proud father and most importantly, a loving husband.



He was a strong and honourable man with an unshakeable sense of justice that he imparted through his actions and advice. He was a gifted storyteller who lived an epic fairy tale adventure with his darling Frona.



No service by request. He will be in our stories often and our hearts always.Sincere thanks to Dr. A.A. Marsh and the caring staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Jim - on a scale of 1 to 10 you are forever an 18.



Memories and condolences may be left at



