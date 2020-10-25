1/1
James R.H. (Jim) Scott
June 22, 1941 - October 16, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim, age 79, fell asleep October 16th in the arms of Frona, his loving wife of 55 years and surrounded by family.

Jim was a respected RCMP officer with 31 years of service, an enthusiastic musician, an eager hockey player and an experienced sailor. He was a devoted son and brother, a loyal friend, doting grandfather, proud father and most importantly, a loving husband.

He was a strong and honourable man with an unshakeable sense of justice that he imparted through his actions and advice. He was a gifted storyteller who lived an epic fairy tale adventure with his darling Frona.

No service by request. He will be in our stories often and our hearts always.Sincere thanks to Dr. A.A. Marsh and the caring staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Jim - on a scale of 1 to 10 you are forever an 18.

Memories and condolences may be left at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved