DAVIS, James Rhys James passed away peacefully, too soon, in his sleep on August 12, 2020. Born in Victoria, BC on December 2, 1986. He will be greatly missed by his mother Mary, father John, brother Patrick and family, sister Rhiannon, aunts and family in Victoria, as well as a large number of friends in Gordon Head. A celebration of life will be held in the New Year when travel will be open. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.