FITZSIMMONS, James Richard September 21, 1935 - February 10, 2019 Jim passed away very suddenly in the Emergency Dept. at Victoria General Hospital with his wife, Dorothy at his side. Jim was born in Elk Point, Alberta. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1954 and served for 25 years, he then continued his career at Vancouver Island Correctional Centre, retiring after 17 years. He was an avid fisherman at Becher Bay Marina for 36 years, where he enjoyed the fishing and the company of his fishing friends at the camp. Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 35 years and two sons, David (Debbie) and James. Jim requested cremation, with his ashes spread at sea. A celebration of his life will be held this summer at the marina. He will be missed! Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

